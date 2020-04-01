Norges Bank Invests $431.34 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,605,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,343,000. Norges Bank owned 1.12% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 2,714,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

