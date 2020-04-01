Norges Bank Makes New Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,733,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,942,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of SYSCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. 3,243,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

