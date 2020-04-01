Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 781,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,140,000. Norges Bank owned 0.85% of Sherwin-Williams at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW traded down $32.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.33. The stock had a trading volume of 426,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,262. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.61 and a 200 day moving average of $557.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.75.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

