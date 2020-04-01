Norges Bank Takes $300.54 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,538,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Cummins as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $7.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.14. 416,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,681. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

