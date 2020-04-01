Norges Bank Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,023,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,735,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.84% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,228,892. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.