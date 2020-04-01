NPCoin (NPC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.33 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. NPCoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $4,178.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NPCoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000638 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00083414 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

