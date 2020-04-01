Nucleus Vision Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $650,759.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BITBOX, Binance, Bitbns and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.04590147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,883,751,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Koinex, Zebpay, Binance, Ethfinex, CoinBene, IDEX, Upbit, Bitrue, Bitbns, Bittrex, BITBOX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

