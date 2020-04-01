Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 588,776 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 588,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $221,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after acquiring an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 973.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,670,000 after acquiring an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,646,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

