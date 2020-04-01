Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 674,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Fortive worth $202,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,985,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,594,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

