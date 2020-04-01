Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,951 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Rockwell Automation worth $190,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,135,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.82.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

