Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 238,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Norfolk Southern worth $215,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $7.60 on Wednesday, hitting $138.40. 95,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,057. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

