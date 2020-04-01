Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158,218 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,963 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $259,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 3,485,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,566. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

