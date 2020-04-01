Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,323 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dollar General worth $251,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 355.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

