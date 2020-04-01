Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $188.68 Million Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 165.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of PPL worth $188,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after buying an additional 555,053 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after buying an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,733,000 after acquiring an additional 421,043 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.71. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

