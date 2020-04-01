Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $210.80 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Las Vegas Sands worth $210,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

LVS stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. 3,759,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,085,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

