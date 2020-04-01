Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $225.71 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,133 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $225,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,937,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.42.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD stock traded down $9.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.91. 77,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.43 and its 200 day moving average is $227.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

