Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,808 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of General Dynamics worth $197,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Shares of GD stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $175.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

