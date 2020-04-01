Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515,691 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Realty Income worth $265,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,913,000 after purchasing an additional 215,666 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after buying an additional 157,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 1,955,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.