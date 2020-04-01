Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,863 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Global Payments worth $227,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,666,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock traded down $10.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.83. 1,223,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.79.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

