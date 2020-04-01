Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 28,096 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,096 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Illinois Tool Works worth $222,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $650,506,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.28. The stock had a trading volume of 886,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average is $169.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

