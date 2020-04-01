Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,873,152 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $219,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.81. 4,023,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,493,923. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

