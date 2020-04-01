Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 773,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Stryker worth $288,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $4,114,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $5,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,447,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $19.15 on Wednesday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,135. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

