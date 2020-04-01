ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.0983 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00001485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a market cap of $231,040.01 and approximately $50,254.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

