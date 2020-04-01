OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including UEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and CoinEx. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $173,212.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.71 or 0.04652951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00037193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016087 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,583,227 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinEx, UEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.