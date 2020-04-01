Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Short Interest Update

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 645,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 604,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,814. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $253.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Ooma’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ooma by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

