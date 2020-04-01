Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $134,682.90

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a market capitalization of $134,682.90 and approximately $47.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.02520453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00191721 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Opus

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

