Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

