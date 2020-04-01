Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. 17,914,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,477,096. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.