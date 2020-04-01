Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OLA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.43.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.