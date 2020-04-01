Ormeus Coin Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, C-CEX, Livecoin and Bibox. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $377,292.65 and $235.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Token Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bibox, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Coinbe, C-CEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.