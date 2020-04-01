Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) is Park National Corp OH’s Largest Position

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,628 shares during the quarter. Park National comprises 7.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 9.44% of Park National worth $119,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 101.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Park National by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 51,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,820. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

In related news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.98 per share, with a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

