Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 656,269 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 6,096,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,334. The company has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

