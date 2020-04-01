Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 136,193 Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.57. 1,903,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,817. The company has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $44.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

