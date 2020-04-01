Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,316 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

