Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,927 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FB. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.20 on Wednesday, hitting $159.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,484,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,044,118. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.