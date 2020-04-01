Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,703 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Shares of USB traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 11,203,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

