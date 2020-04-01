Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,232,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. 1,195,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

