Park National Corp OH Has $20.27 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $9.71 on Wednesday, reaching $128.70. 3,723,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,299. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.34. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

