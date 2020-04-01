Park National Corp OH Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132,710 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 25,381,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,496,568. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.