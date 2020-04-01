Park National Corp OH Has $9.93 Million Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,912 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.78% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 551,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,211. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.