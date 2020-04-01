Park National Corp OH Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,098 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 118,303 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,062,524,000 after acquiring an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $952,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,395 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $29.62. 11,097,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,090,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $68.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

