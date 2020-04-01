Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $29,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. 8,576,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

