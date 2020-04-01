Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $59.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,102.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,306.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,318.24. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $772.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

