Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $8.01 on Wednesday, hitting $153.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,587,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day moving average of $184.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.