Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573,366 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 99,325,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,483,508. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

