Park National Corp OH Purchases 15,222 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

