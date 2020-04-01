Park National Corp OH Purchases 29,915 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned 0.33% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,246,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 214,596 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,738,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,097,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 191,178 shares during the period.

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.02. 2,190,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

