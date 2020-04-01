Park National Corp OH Raises Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,034 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of D. R. Horton worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,209,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,450. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.