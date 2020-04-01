Park National Corp OH Raises Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,286,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after buying an additional 647,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,995. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.