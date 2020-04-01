Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,397 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 54,625,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,212,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Nomura decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.